BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.02

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 173.02 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.23). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 166.60 ($2.24), with a volume of 587,483 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 3.67 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

