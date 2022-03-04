Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Mosaic Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.