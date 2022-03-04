StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

