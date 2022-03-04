FY2022 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.66. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

SJM stock opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $114.31 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average of $130.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.