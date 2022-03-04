Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humanigen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HGEN stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,648.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Humanigen by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 2,162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 847,109 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

