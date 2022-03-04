FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Boosted by Raymond James (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

