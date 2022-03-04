Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.82 Million

Analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will announce $397.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $405.30 million. Globant reported sales of $270.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Globant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a one year low of $191.92 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.01.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

