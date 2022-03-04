Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for City Developments Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for City Developments in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Shares of CDEVY opened at $5.19 on Thursday. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.
City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.
