Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 905,501 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £22.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

