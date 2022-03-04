Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Update

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSAC. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,580,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 402,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 230,190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

MSAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

