Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NPSGY opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of glass and glazing products. It operates through the following businesses: Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Others. The Architectural business manufactures and sells flat glass, interior and external glazing products, and glass for the solar energy sector.

