Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Expands By 97.8%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NNY stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.