Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Expands By 97.8%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NNY stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
