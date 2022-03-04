Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $7.17. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 736,036 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RTL)
