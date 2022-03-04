Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $7.17. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 736,036 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RTL)

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

