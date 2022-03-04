Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.01

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

