European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $136.18

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.18 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.44). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.45), with a volume of 371,577 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of £388.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

In related news, insider Martin Breuer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($16,369.25).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

