Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRN opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

