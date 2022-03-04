Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BRN opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
