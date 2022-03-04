Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €97.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €49.74 ($55.89) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €65.24 and its 200-day moving average is €76.89.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.