Comparing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

All For One Media has a beta of 10.9, meaning that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares All For One Media and Kidoz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 129.65 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Kidoz $7.15 million 7.86 $100,000.00 $0.01 42.80

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for All For One Media and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kidoz has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 391.11%. Given Kidoz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 40,529.34% -24.30% 3,234.01% Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10%

Summary

Kidoz beats All For One Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media (Get Rating)

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Kidoz (Get Rating)

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

