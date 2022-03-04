Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) to report sales of $479.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.05 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $455.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,057,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.