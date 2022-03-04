GoPro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoPro in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 3,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,496,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

