Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

