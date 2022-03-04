ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FORG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE FORG opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $47,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

