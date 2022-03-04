Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $110.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

