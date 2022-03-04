Barclays Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $40.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $36.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.86. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

