Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $24.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE DAN opened at $17.40 on Monday. Dana has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

