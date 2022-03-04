B. Riley Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

