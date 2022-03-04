Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.