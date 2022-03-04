KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

