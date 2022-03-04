Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $351.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

