BMO Capital Markets Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$61.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.44.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

