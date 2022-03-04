JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target to €76.50

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Basf has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

