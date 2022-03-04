ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target Lowered to €44.50 at UBS Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from €45.70 ($51.35) to €44.50 ($50.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGESY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($65.17) to €59.00 ($66.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

