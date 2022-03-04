OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.77

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.77 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 250,356 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.77. The company has a market cap of £30.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.78.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

