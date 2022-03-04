OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.77

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.77 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 250,356 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.77. The company has a market cap of £30.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.78.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (LON:OPG)
