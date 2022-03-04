Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.19

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.19 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.72). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.72), with a volume of 64,139 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of £174.18 million and a PE ratio of 21.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.19.
Trifast Company Profile (LON:TRI)
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.
