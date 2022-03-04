IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.10

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.10 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 42.45 ($0.57). IQE shares last traded at GBX 38.55 ($0.52), with a volume of 3,293,611 shares.

IQE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. dropped their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.10. The company has a market cap of £310.04 million and a P/E ratio of -385.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26.

In other IQE news, insider Andrew W. Nelson purchased 4,126,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £1,485,654.12 ($1,993,363.91). Also, insider Victoria Hull purchased 231,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £73,981.44 ($99,263.97).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

