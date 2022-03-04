PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.64. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 43,155 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter valued at $835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

