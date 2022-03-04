SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.94

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.94 ($4.02) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($4.07). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.03), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 299.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.
About SThree (LON:STHR)
