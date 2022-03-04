Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,349 call options on the company. This is an increase of 913% compared to the typical daily volume of 232 call options.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $497.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

