TechnipFMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,058 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 627% compared to the average daily volume of 1,108 put options.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.21 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after buying an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after buying an additional 4,166,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after buying an additional 4,043,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $16,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.