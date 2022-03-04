Zynex (ZYXI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2022 – Zynex had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zynex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

2/25/2022 – Zynex had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zynex had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00.

1/25/2022 – Zynex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

1/14/2022 – Zynex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Shares of ZYXI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $216.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Zynex Inc alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.