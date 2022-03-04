iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $147.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.15.

IRTC stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $148.62. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

