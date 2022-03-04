Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 501.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

