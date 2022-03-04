Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.
Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 501.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.
In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
About Blackbaud (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
