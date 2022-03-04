Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on the stock.
GFM stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.55. Griffin Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.50 ($2.02). The company has a market cap of £139.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)
