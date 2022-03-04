Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

ELD stock opened at C$14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -23.34. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.42.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,166 shares of company stock valued at $584,664.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

