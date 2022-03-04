Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.