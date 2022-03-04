PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,610 shares of company stock worth $4,188,559. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

