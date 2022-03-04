Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.42. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.78.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$113.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$66.05 and a 1 year high of C$115.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$94.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.