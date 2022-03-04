Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SINGY stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.
