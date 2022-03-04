Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.
OTCMKTS:SNYNF opened at $99.26 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97.
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
