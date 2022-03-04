Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on THLEF. Morgan Stanley raised Thales from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thales from €100.00 ($112.36) to €125.00 ($140.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday.

Thales stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. Thales has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

